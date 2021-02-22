 

Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 18

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results before market on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through April 1, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10152542
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com

To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at http://dpregister.com/10152542 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings release can be accessed at ir.duluthtrading.com before market on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Donni Case (310) 622-8224
Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Duluth@finprofiles.com




Wertpapier


