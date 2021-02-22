 

SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of WaveForm TA (TLIF Articulating) 3D-Printed Interbody System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch of its 3D-printed WaveForm TA (TLIF Articulating) Interbody Implant System. WaveForm TA represents SeaSpine’s first 3D-printed lumbar interbody system and follows the September 2020 launch of its WaveForm C Interbody Implant System, designed to be used in ACDF (anterior cervical discectomy fusion) procedures. SeaSpine will be launching three additional 3D-printed interbody systems by mid-2021.

“I am a strong believer in 3D-printed interbody technology and SeaSpine’s WaveForm TA is the ideal implant for this area of my practice. I really like the porosity of the implant and the gyroid design is unique and like no other implant on the market,” said Dr. Alex Mohit of NeoSpine and Tacoma General Hospital. “The instrumentation is simple and intuitive, and the variety of implant sizes helps me tailor treatment for my patients.”

The WaveForm TA implant offers the next level of 3D-printed architectural innovation, balancing key geometric and manufacturing advancements without compromising clinical requirements. WaveForm TA utilizes innovative WaveForm technology to deliver a highly porous and robust interbody solution. WaveForm TA features 65% porous endplates* and 75% porous architecture within the body* of the implant. This design is intended to balance subsidence resistance, implant stiffness, and bone graft packability, while maintaining radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging.

“The addition of 3D implants to our lumbar interbody portfolio in 2021 represents our commitment to continue raising the bar in the lumbar interbody space, providing more options to surgeons with thoughtfully designed implants that combine our proprietary surface technologies with next-gen engineering,” stated Sarah Stoltz, Senior Manager of Engineering.

WaveForm TA is designed to be used in TLIF (transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion) procedures. The system includes multiple footprints and lordotic options, allowing surgeons the ability to intraoperatively address specific anatomical needs. The 3D-printed interbody devices utilize the same instrumentation as the Reef TA Interbody System that SeaSpine launched in 2020. By deliberately designing best-in-class instruments to be utilized with two different surface technologies, such as WaveForm and Reef Topography, SeaSpine is minimizing instruments required to be onsite at the hospital yet giving surgeons the options that they prefer.

