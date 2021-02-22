 

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

  • Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference: New Drug Launches panel on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The Raymond James and Oppenheimer Conference events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
apellis@argotpartners.com
212.600.1902




