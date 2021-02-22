Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Sam Agresta, M.D., M.P.H, Chief Medical officer is scheduled to participate in a Leukemias panel discussion at the Cowen 41 st Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on March 3, 2021.

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company’s plans for its proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding the timing of filing an IND for our product candidates and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics

fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy

gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics

areine@foghorntx.com

