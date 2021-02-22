 

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:04  |  31   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Sam Agresta, M.D., M.P.H, Chief Medical officer is scheduled to participate in a Leukemias panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on March 3, 2021.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company’s plans for its proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding the timing of filing an IND for our product candidates and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics
fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
areine@foghorntx.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the 41st Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin