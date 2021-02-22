 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
15-Feb-21  64,655  498.9264  32,258,086.39
16-Feb-21  64,416  500.7786  32,258,154.30
17-Feb-21  65,168  495.0133  32,259,026.73
18-Feb-21  66,421  485.6670  32,258,487.81
19-Feb-21  66,069  488.2473  32,258,010.86

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

