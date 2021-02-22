 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 300 BTC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 60.7 additional Bitcoins which will be used for the Netcoins operational float, and also become part of BIGG’s long term treasury holdings. BIGG purchased these 60.7 Bitcoins at an average cost of USD$44,970 per BTC.

This purchase, added to BIGG’s existing Bitcoin holdings, brings the treasury to 300 Bitcoin, valued at CAD ~$21.5 million (USD ~$17.1 million) as of 7pm PST February 21, 2021. BIGG believes strongly in the future of Bitcoin, its store of value capability, and its future valuation potential.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, remarks, “As previously committed, BIGG has continued to accumulate Bitcoin in order to provide an operational float for Netcoins which continues to experience significant monthly increases in trading volume. We will also put BIGG’s operational profits into Bitcoin on a monthly basis going forward, as per plan. We look forward to updating shareholders with more operational updates soon.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netki Partner to Integrate Global Travel Rule Solution
09.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. to Reinvest Free Cash Flows From Operations into Bitcoin
06.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
05.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option
01.02.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month in January 2021, Exceeding CAD $81 Million
29.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 24.3 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total Bitcoin Treasury Reaches 239.3 BTC
28.01.21
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
28.01.21
Evotec, BIGG Digital Assets, Varta – Vorsicht vor der nächsten Welle!

ZeitTitel
13:39 Uhr
330
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?