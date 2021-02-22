Protech Home Medical Announces Date and Time For Q1 Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “ Company ”) (TSXV:PTQ; OTCQX:PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that it will host its Q1 Fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (800) 319 4610

International: 1 (604) 638 5340

Audio Webcast Details:

The live audio webcast can be found on the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link:

https://protechhomemedical.com/conference_calls

“As we work towards completion of our planned NASDAQ listing, and execute on our comprehensive capital markets strategy for 2021 and beyond, we have decided Q1 Fiscal 2021 is the optimal time to begin reporting our financial results in U.S. dollars. This change will allow our investors to make constant currency comparisons on a go forward basis, thus removing the FX impact from our financial reporting,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Protech. “We are delighted to make this important change to our financial reporting presentation, completing another milestone in our company’s evolution. As a whole we have grown into a significant regional respiratory care provider in the United States and are knocking on the door of becoming a national provider, as we leverage our significant infrastructure and seek to add turn-key respiratory home care operators to our family of companies. We have an exceptional pipeline of potential acquisition targets, which we expect to keep us very busy over the months to come.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) remains subject to the approval of ‎the listing application by NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory ‎requirements, as well as effectiveness of the registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).‎

