LKQ Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook (FOTO)
Zug, Switzerland (ots) - Strong second half in European segment with a segment
EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at the
September 2020 LKQ Investor Day.
LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results
on February 18, 2021 that reflect continued improvement in operational and
balance sheet productivity and further debt reduction, despite softening revenue
trends in many markets as a result of mobility restrictions from Covid-19.
EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at the
September 2020 LKQ Investor Day.
LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results
on February 18, 2021 that reflect continued improvement in operational and
balance sheet productivity and further debt reduction, despite softening revenue
trends in many markets as a result of mobility restrictions from Covid-19.
Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "We again
delivered strong quarterly results, with the fourth quarter 2020 being the
second highest quarterly earnings, and highest fourth quarter earnings, in the
Company's history. Our European segment completed a strong second half with a
Segment EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at our
September 2020 Investor Day. As we look to the year ahead, I am confident that
the strength of our operations, balance sheet and free cash flow all position
LKQ for solid growth and value creation for our stakeholders."
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.95 billion, a decrease of 1.9% as
compared to $3.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the full
year of 2020 was $11.6 billion, a decrease of 7.0% as compared to $12.5 billion
for the same period of 2019.
LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, has managed the impacts of Covid-19
well since the start of the pandemic, thanks to a strong focus on a stable
supply chain and strict cost management from the beginning of the crisis, and
also due to its continued progress with the 1 LKQ Europe program implementation.
"Our main focus during the pandemic has been the health and safety of our
approximately 26,000 European employees. We were prepared since the early days
of the pandemic to protect our business, employees and customers. Based on
Covid-19's impact on our business, we quickly implemented consistent
cost-cutting measures and were able to address almost all cost structures. Our
teams continued to fully focus on our customers to support them during a
challenging time. Looking ahead, we expect a recovery starting in the second
quarter of 2021 in Europe, depending on the vaccination progress. 2021 will be
an important year for our European integration," said Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ
Europe.
LKQ Europe's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.43 billion, an
increase of 0.6% as compared to $1.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $5.49 billion, a decrease of 5.9% as
compared to $5.83 billion for the same period of 2019. The segment EBITDA margin
targets for Europe provided at the September 10,2020 investor day remain
unchanged.
About LKQ Europe
LKQ Europe GmbH, with its head office in Zug, Switzerland, a subsidiary of LKQ
Corporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for
cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employs
approximately 26,000 people in over 20 European countries with a network of
1,000 branches and more than $5.49 billion in revenue in 2020. The organization
supplies around 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 countries.
The group includes Euro Car Parts, Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, Auto Kelly, and
STAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds a
minority interest in Mekonomen Group.
Further information, the audio webcast of the fourth quarter and 2020 earnings
call, and the accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at
http://www.lkqcorp.com in the Investor Relations section.
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Joseph P. Boutross
Vice President, Investor Relations
LKQ Corporation
T +1 312 621-2793
E mailto:jpboutross@lkqcorp.com
Media Contact Europe
Dr. Christiane Lesmeister
Director of Communications
LKQ Europe GmbH
Zählerweg 10
6300 Zug
T +41 41 884 84 41
M +41 79 728 65 84
E mailto:christiane.lesmeister@lkqeurope.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150181/4844762
