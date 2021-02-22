LKQ Europe tops second half 2020 segment EBITDA margin outlook (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - Strong second half in European segment with a segment

EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at the

September 2020 LKQ Investor Day.



LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

on February 18, 2021 that reflect continued improvement in operational and

balance sheet productivity and further debt reduction, despite softening revenue

trends in many markets as a result of mobility restrictions from Covid-19.





Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "We againdelivered strong quarterly results, with the fourth quarter 2020 being thesecond highest quarterly earnings, and highest fourth quarter earnings, in theCompany's history. Our European segment completed a strong second half with aSegment EBITDA margin of 8.9%, above the range of 8.0% to 8.5% presented at ourSeptember 2020 Investor Day. As we look to the year ahead, I am confident thatthe strength of our operations, balance sheet and free cash flow all positionLKQ for solid growth and value creation for our stakeholders."Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.95 billion, a decrease of 1.9% ascompared to $3.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the fullyear of 2020 was $11.6 billion, a decrease of 7.0% as compared to $12.5 billionfor the same period of 2019.LKQ Europe, a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation, has managed the impacts of Covid-19well since the start of the pandemic, thanks to a strong focus on a stablesupply chain and strict cost management from the beginning of the crisis, andalso due to its continued progress with the 1 LKQ Europe program implementation."Our main focus during the pandemic has been the health and safety of ourapproximately 26,000 European employees. We were prepared since the early daysof the pandemic to protect our business, employees and customers. Based onCovid-19's impact on our business, we quickly implemented consistentcost-cutting measures and were able to address almost all cost structures. Ourteams continued to fully focus on our customers to support them during achallenging time. Looking ahead, we expect a recovery starting in the secondquarter of 2021 in Europe, depending on the vaccination progress. 2021 will bean important year for our European integration," said Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQEurope.LKQ Europe's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.43 billion, anincrease of 0.6% as compared to $1.42 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $5.49 billion, a decrease of 5.9% ascompared to $5.83 billion for the same period of 2019. The segment EBITDA margintargets for Europe provided at the September 10,2020 investor day remainunchanged.About LKQ EuropeLKQ Europe GmbH, with its head office in Zug, Switzerland, a subsidiary of LKQCorporation, is the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts forcars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe. It currently employsapproximately 26,000 people in over 20 European countries with a network of1,000 branches and more than $5.49 billion in revenue in 2020. The organizationsupplies around 100,000 independent workshops in over 20 countries.The group includes Euro Car Parts, Fource, RHIAG Group, Elit, Auto Kelly, andSTAHLGRUBER Group, as well as recycling specialist, Atracco. LKQ also holds aminority interest in Mekonomen Group.Further information, the audio webcast of the fourth quarter and 2020 earningscall, and the accompanying slide presentation can be accessed athttp://www.lkqcorp.com in the Investor Relations section.Contact:Investor Relations ContactJoseph P. BoutrossVice President, Investor RelationsLKQ CorporationT +1 312 621-2793E mailto:jpboutross@lkqcorp.comMedia Contact EuropeDr. Christiane LesmeisterDirector of CommunicationsLKQ Europe GmbHZählerweg 106300 ZugT +41 41 884 84 41M +41 79 728 65 84E mailto:christiane.lesmeister@lkqeurope.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150181/4844762OTS: LKQ Europe