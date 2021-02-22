 

South Carolina Healthcare Employers Hiring for Hundreds of Jobs During Virtual Career Fair

In-person recruiting events may be canceled, but we can’t afford to stop connecting talented job seekers and employers, especially in the healthcare industry. That’s why the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) has partnered with Tallo to host a “Hiring for Heroes” virtual job fair this week through the South Carolina Future Makers initiative. On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, more than a dozen hospitals and healthcare organizations from around South Carolina will join a virtual job fair hosted on Ping by Tallo to connect with job seekers from around the country.

Job seekers can participate in the SCHA Hiring for Heroes virtual job fair for free and will have the chance to connect with a broad range of hospitals and healthcare organizations, including MUSC Health, McLeod Health, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, and Tidelands Health. Collectively, the participating employers will be hiring for hundreds of open positions. There are over 1.3 million users on the Tallo platform, and more than 33,000 users throughout the state of South Carolina have self-reported that they’re interested in a career in the health sciences.

“SCHA is thrilled to work with state partners and Tallo to host this virtual job fair. The ‘Hiring for Heroes’ event will be a tool for member hospitals to use to showcase career opportunities in hospitals and to immediately connect with qualified job seekers,” said Lara Hewitt, Vice President, Workforce & Member Engagement, SCHA. “This is what collaboration between state partners and state health systems can look like: recruiting the best people via the latest technology for amazing careers in our healthcare facilities.”

Job seekers and healthcare employers will connect through the web-based app Ping by Tallo. To get started, participants will answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications, and then they’ll be presented with a list of possible “matches.” Job seekers and recruiters can evaluate their unique match scores, (which are on a scale from 1 to 100, with higher scores indicating a better fit), and decide if they want to reach out to initiate a conversation through real-time chat functionality. Since Ping’s launch in mid-2020, there have been over 23,000 conversations initiated between students and job seekers connecting to colleges and companies on Ping. Over 7,600 talent participants and 160+ colleges, companies, and organizations have attended the events from around the country.

“We can’t let in-person event cancellations get in the way of connecting job seekers with the healthcare jobs that so desperately need to be filled,” said Casey Welch, CEO and Co-founder of Tallo. “Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have a community of skilled young workers who are ready to step up and help.”

For more information or to register for the career fair, visit: https://scfuturemakers.com/schahiring/

About the South Carolina Hospital Association

The South Carolina Hospital Association is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation’s healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities.

SCHA is a private, not-for-profit organization founded in 1921 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community. Today, it comprises approximately 100 member hospitals and health systems and 900 personal members.

About Tallo

Tallo is the first online app that assists students in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top talent to their schools, and employers in developing a stable, continuous talent pipeline. Through a mobile digital portfolio, over one million students (age 13+) and professionals showcase their skills and abilities, receive personalized career guidance, match with over $20 billion in scholarships, and get directly connected with post-secondary institutions and companies looking for the next generation of talent. With Ping, Tallo’s event-focused web app designed to match students with employers and postsecondary institutions of interest, Tallo makes it even easier for the right people to connect at the right time – whether in-person or online. For more information, visit www.tallo.com



