Are you a burger lover or wing lover? If you can’t decide between the two, Applebee’s has you covered. Starting now for a limited time, Applebee’s guests can get an order of five Boneless Wings for just $1 with the purchase of a Handcrafted Burger.* Wing and burger fans can order any of the below Handcrafted Burgers and receive a plate of delicious wings, available for both Applebee’s To-Go and Delivery.**

Applebee's Satisfies Cravings with NEW Boneless Wings and Handcrafted Burger Deal

  • Whisky Bacon Burger
  • Quesadilla Burger
  • Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Classic Cheeseburger
  • Classic Burger

Applebee’s Boneless Wings are crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken, tossed in your choice of Classic Hot Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ sauce, Sweet Asian chile sauce or the new Garlic Parmesan sauce and served with Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing with real buttermilk. You better not miss out on this!

To start this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early, Applebee’s is saying “cheers” with its latest $5 Mucho cocktails, the NEW $5 Saintly Sips. Get in the spirit in a pinch with a Tipsy Leprechaun, our take on a L.I.T. with a St. Patrick’s Day twist. Or, shamrock your world with the new Pot O’ Gold Colada, a frozen piña colada made with Captain Morgan and mango. These Applebee’s Mucho cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in our signature Mucho glass, and guests can enjoy Saintly Sips To-Go at participating locations.***

“Our fans are in luck with our latest wing deal and our new $5 Saintly Sips,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Whether you’re a fan of our world-famous Boneless Wings and Handcrafted Burgers or love our inspired beverages, you can count on Applebee’s providing the flavor to make your day or night a winner!”

To see if your restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants, or to order Applebee’s for To-Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Limited time. Limit one add-on order of 5 Boneless Wings for $1 per Burger order. Price, participation, and selection may vary. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last.

**Delivery coverage varies by restaurant location.

***Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s has 1,728 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of September 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

