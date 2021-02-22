Earnix, the Leader in AI-driven Rating, Pricing and Product Personalization for Insurance and Banking, Announces $75M Growth Funding With a Pre-Money Valuation of $1B to Accelerate Its Global Expansion

The new funding will fuel Earnix’s global expansion into new market segments and regions, increase investment in product innovation, rapidly accelerate hiring and support M&A activities to further anticipate the needs of a rapidly changing market. Leveraging this investment, Earnix will continue to bring transformational value to Insurance and Banking by bridging the gap between financial institutions and the needs of their customers. Jonathan Rosenbaum, Principal at Insight Partners, will be joining Earnix's Board of Directors.

Earnix , a global provider of advanced AI-driven rating, pricing, and product personalization solutions for Insurance and Banking, has announced $75M in growth funding with a pre-money valuation of $1B. The round was led by Insight Partners , with existing investors JVP , Vintage Partners and Israel Growth Partners joining the round.

Earnix combines innovative AI with advanced analytics, enabling clients to present highly personalized offers with the right product at the right price at the right time. In 2020, Earnix was recognized by CB Insights as the “Market Leader for Predictive Analytics for P&C Insurers” and has been named one of “11 InsurTechs to Watch in 2021” by Property & Casualty 360. Hosted in the cloud, Earnix’s offerings enable agile processes, robust automation, and strong governance in alignment with business objectives.

“This is just another testament to both the power and differentiation of our existing product offering, with its unique and innovative capabilities, and the untapped potential in further driving the success of our clients globally. This investment will accelerate the reach and impact of our world-class smarter business velocity solutions, coupled with the breadth, size and reach of our customers, assuring our ability to meet a broad range of industry needs, and to deliver the best personalized rates and products to every customer, every time,” said Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix.

With offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel, Earnix has focused on expanding its global footprint, in response to the growing need in the marketplace. Driven by advanced Israeli technology, Earnix will continue to accelerate new product innovation while facilitating rapid development of its flexible and open platform. The growth investment will accelerate this buildout.

“Earnix offers a differentiated, true SaaS product in a market riddled with custom development and services,” said Jonathan Rosenbaum, Principal at Insight Partners. “Customers across Insurance and Banking have a strong mandate to adopt new technologies and related processes so as to remain competitive. Earnix is uniquely positioned to capture this demand to the benefit of their customers and the end consumers. Earnix represents one of the most important core systems an insurer or bank will procure in the coming years. With our unparalleled ScaleUp resources, we look forward to partnering with the company to meet its growth plans in the coming years.”