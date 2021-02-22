 

Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:23  |  72   |   |   

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) (“Coeur” or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). There are $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 26, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”).

Tenders of the Notes must be properly made before the Expiration Time and may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time. Holders of the Notes who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, or who deliver to the depositary and information agent a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in accordance with the instructions described in the Offer to Purchase, will receive in cash $1,029.38 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the Tender Offer. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the December 1, 2020 interest payment date up to, but not including, the date on which the Company makes payment for such Notes, which date is anticipated to be March 1, 2021.

Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time. The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the receipt by the Company of proceeds from a proposed debt financing on terms reasonably satisfactory to the Company generating net proceeds, together with cash on hand, if needed, in an amount sufficient to effect the repurchase of all the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Company may amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer in its sole discretion and subject to applicable law.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) (“Coeur” or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). There are $230,000,000 aggregate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:23 Uhr
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
17.02.21
Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
17.02.21
Coeur Reports Year-End 2020 Mineral Reserves and Resources, and Provides Palmarejo, Kensington and Crown Exploration Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
6.096
Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2