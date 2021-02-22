Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024

The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 26, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”).

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) (“Coeur” or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). There are $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

Tenders of the Notes must be properly made before the Expiration Time and may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time. Holders of the Notes who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, or who deliver to the depositary and information agent a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in accordance with the instructions described in the Offer to Purchase, will receive in cash $1,029.38 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company for purchase in the Tender Offer. Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the December 1, 2020 interest payment date up to, but not including, the date on which the Company makes payment for such Notes, which date is anticipated to be March 1, 2021.

Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time. The Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the receipt by the Company of proceeds from a proposed debt financing on terms reasonably satisfactory to the Company generating net proceeds, together with cash on hand, if needed, in an amount sufficient to effect the repurchase of all the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Company may amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer in its sole discretion and subject to applicable law.