Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Major Shift in Business Strategy for the International Association of Women Business Unit

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announces a strategic shift in the underlying business model for the International Association of Women (“IAW”), a business unit of the Company.



“We are implementing a strategy that will lead to better product offerings for our members and a better performing business overall,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN. The Company made the decision to pivot the IAW business unit in advance of launching a new website and committing to an online membership acquisition model utilizing ecommerce-centric technology to replace the previous telemarketing business model. This strategy is expected to boost productivity and reduce cost; the shift is essential when aligned with the Company’s overall long-term strategy around seeking to maximize profitability as we enter into the era of virtual and remote working environment. As part of the transition in strategy, IAW has adjusted its workforce, downsizing by nearly 50%. “We believe we have a lean, efficient team in place that is positioned to effectuate the change necessary for IAW to succeed,” said He.

“The increased transparency in member and lead engagement provides us with invaluable insights to refine our product offerings that better cater to our members’ needs,” He further explained.

About International Association of Women (IAW)

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a diverse group of like-minded women all working towards a common goal of success. In January, 2020 IAW launched the Leadership Lab, a virtual platform that provides members access to webinars and workshops designed to equip women with essential skills, knowledge, and tools to accelerate their careers, businesses, and personal lives. Additionally, in response to social distancing guidelines that disrupted in-person event experiences, two new virtual networking platforms were launched in April, 2020. These platforms provide unique networking experiences in a virtual format at the regional and national level.