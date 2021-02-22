Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 8, 2021

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steven L. Brake, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, will announce fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 8 th , 2021 after the market closes.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13716256.

The webcast will be available at www.deltaco.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

