Omnicell Appoints Christine Mellon as Chief People Officer

“As Omnicell continues to transform the pharmacy care delivery model to deliver on the vision of Autonomous Pharmacy, Christine’s role will be pivotal to shaping our people organization to support our business transformation to a technology-enabled services offering,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell.

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Christine Mellon has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer. Bringing more than 25 years of human resources, organizational, and cultural transformation leadership, Ms. Mellon will lead human resources functions, employee environments, and internal communications for Omnicell’s global operations.

Ms. Mellon’s responsibilities include talent management, employee culture and engagement, diversity and inclusion, global rewards, business partnering, and real estate.

Prior to joining Omnicell, Ms. Mellon served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) with CSG, where she transformed human resources into a valued strategic asset and led culture change efforts. She was previously Vice President, Human Capital Management for Oracle, where she consulted with North American CHRO clients, providing human capital strategic support, thought leadership, and HR technology guidance. Ms. Mellon has also served in HR leadership roles for Echostar and Cigna, among others.

“I’m excited to join Omnicell in its mission to be the most trusted partner for medication management,” said Ms. Mellon. “I look forward to building a dynamic global team committed to delivering the technology, intelligence, and ‘as a service’ offerings to help our customers navigate the evolving complexities of medication management.”

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005166/en/