 

Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant First to be Named a Leader in Three Distinguished Industry Evaluations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company , today announced that multiple industry research evaluations have named its Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution a market leader. Opus Research named Verint a leader for perfect Features and Technology, and Integration and Scalability criteria scores in its 2021 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report. 1 Kisaco Research placed Verint at the top of its 2021 Kisaco Leadership Chart on Intelligent Virtual Assistants. 2 Further, in DMG Consulting LLC’s 2020/2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report, Verint achieved top customer satisfaction scores for AI and customer self-service capabilities. 3

Opus Research conducted a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solutions that provide natural language processing, machine learning, AI, and analytics to support customer care, self-service, employee assistance, messaging, and device control. The firm cited Verint’s ability to process billions of customer interactions, noting Verint’s AI Blueprint capability for analyzing conversational data to recommend how IVA implementations or enhancements can improve operational efficiency.

“Verint established a long-standing leadership position by offering a comprehensive set of trusted conversational AI solutions built on open integrations that deliver meaningful ROI and self-service results,” says Dan Miller, Opus Research’s founder and lead analyst.

Kisaco Research focused on large enterprises with complex end-user journeys and measured market execution, technical features, and vendor revenue. The annual report highlighted Verint’s comprehensive feature set and open integrations, with chief analyst Michael Azoff noting that innovative AI technologies are helping transform the market and improve IVA performance.

“Many businesses have found their need for online presence has increased and IT infrastructure support for home working has too, raising the opportunity for use of IVAs,” Azoff says.

DMG Consulting’s report included customer satisfaction scores ranking Verint among the leaders in product satisfaction. In addition, of the report’s featured vendors, Verint achieved top scores in AI, natural language understanding/natural language generation and customer self-service capabilities.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant First to be Named a Leader in Three Distinguished Industry Evaluations Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company , today announced that multiple industry research evaluations have named its Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution a market leader. Opus Research named Verint a leader for perfect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
New Research Shows Only Half of Organizations Worldwide Say They Are Well Prepared to Support Customer Engagement in the COVID Era and Beyond
02.02.21
Verint February Events Highlight AI and Reveal Compelling New Customer Engagement Research Results
01.02.21
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless Customer Engagement Following Completion of Cognyte Software Spin-Off
25.01.21
Verint and 8x8 Partner to Deliver Integrated Cloud Solutions for Organizations Worldwide