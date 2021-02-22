Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant First to be Named a Leader in Three Distinguished Industry Evaluations

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company , today announced that multiple industry research evaluations have named its Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) solution a market leader. Opus Research named Verint a leader for perfect Features and Technology, and Integration and Scalability criteria scores in its 2021 Decision Makers’ Guide to Enterprise Intelligent Assistants report. 1 Kisaco Research placed Verint at the top of its 2021 Kisaco Leadership Chart on Intelligent Virtual Assistants. 2 Further, in DMG Consulting LLC’s 2020/2021 Intelligent Virtual Agent Product and Market Report, Verint achieved top customer satisfaction scores for AI and customer self-service capabilities. 3

Opus Research conducted a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade Intelligent Assistant solutions that provide natural language processing, machine learning, AI, and analytics to support customer care, self-service, employee assistance, messaging, and device control. The firm cited Verint’s ability to process billions of customer interactions, noting Verint’s AI Blueprint capability for analyzing conversational data to recommend how IVA implementations or enhancements can improve operational efficiency.

“Verint established a long-standing leadership position by offering a comprehensive set of trusted conversational AI solutions built on open integrations that deliver meaningful ROI and self-service results,” says Dan Miller, Opus Research’s founder and lead analyst.

Kisaco Research focused on large enterprises with complex end-user journeys and measured market execution, technical features, and vendor revenue. The annual report highlighted Verint’s comprehensive feature set and open integrations, with chief analyst Michael Azoff noting that innovative AI technologies are helping transform the market and improve IVA performance.

“Many businesses have found their need for online presence has increased and IT infrastructure support for home working has too, raising the opportunity for use of IVAs,” Azoff says.

DMG Consulting’s report included customer satisfaction scores ranking Verint among the leaders in product satisfaction. In addition, of the report’s featured vendors, Verint achieved top scores in AI, natural language understanding/natural language generation and customer self-service capabilities.