 

Principal Financial Group Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:30  |  67   |   |   

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced steps to enhance shareholder value by initiating a strategic review of its business mix, capital management, and capital deployment options. Principal will be adding two new independent directors to its Board of Directors, Maliz Beams and a second director to be named at a later date. These actions, which follow a constructive dialogue with one of Principal’s largest investors, Elliott Investment Management, LP (“Elliott”), build on Principal’s ongoing efforts to drive growth and create value.

“Our success is a product of our commitment to adapt our offerings and ensure alignment with company and shareholder goals, while continuing to meet the evolving needs and demands of our customers,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal. “This review builds on work Principal has consistently undertaken to enhance shareholder returns and will help ensure we remain well positioned for continued growth, future success, and value creation.”

Mark Cicirelli, U.S. Head of Insurance for Elliott, said, “We believe the initiatives Principal announced today will further enhance the positioning of the company’s high-return businesses and drive meaningful shareholder value creation. We are pleased to reach this agreement with Principal, which reflects constructive and positive discussions we have had with the company’s Board and management team, and will result in a rigorous and independent exploration of its strategic options.”

Review of Capital Strategy

The current competitive landscape and recent transaction activity in the life and annuity market suggest a supportive environment for a review. Principal will assess its capital strategy, including organic and inorganic investments, and return of capital to shareholders, with the goals of enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its position as an industry leader. This assessment further builds upon the discipline and focus Principal has consistently demonstrated through the 2019 acquisition of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust business, the recent halt of new sales of its lifetime guaranteed universal life products, and the announced exit from Principal’s retail investment and retirement business in India.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Principal Financial Group Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced steps to enhance shareholder value by initiating a strategic review of its business mix, capital management, and capital deployment options. Principal will be adding two new independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update