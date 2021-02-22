Principal Financial Group Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives
Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced steps to enhance shareholder value by initiating a strategic review of its business mix, capital management, and capital deployment options. Principal will be adding two new independent directors to its Board of Directors, Maliz Beams and a second director to be named at a later date. These actions, which follow a constructive dialogue with one of Principal’s largest investors, Elliott Investment Management, LP (“Elliott”), build on Principal’s ongoing efforts to drive growth and create value.
“Our success is a product of our commitment to adapt our offerings and ensure alignment with company and shareholder goals, while continuing to meet the evolving needs and demands of our customers,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal. “This review builds on work Principal has consistently undertaken to enhance shareholder returns and will help ensure we remain well positioned for continued growth, future success, and value creation.”
Mark Cicirelli, U.S. Head of Insurance for Elliott, said, “We believe the initiatives Principal announced today will further enhance the positioning of the company’s high-return businesses and drive meaningful shareholder value creation. We are pleased to reach this agreement with Principal, which reflects constructive and positive discussions we have had with the company’s Board and management team, and will result in a rigorous and independent exploration of its strategic options.”
Review of Capital Strategy
The current competitive landscape and recent transaction activity in the life and annuity market suggest a supportive environment for a review. Principal will assess its capital strategy, including organic and inorganic investments, and return of capital to shareholders, with the goals of enhancing shareholder value and strengthening its position as an industry leader. This assessment further builds upon the discipline and focus Principal has consistently demonstrated through the 2019 acquisition of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust business, the recent halt of new sales of its lifetime guaranteed universal life products, and the announced exit from Principal’s retail investment and retirement business in India.
