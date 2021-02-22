Principal Financial Group Announces Shareholder Value Initiatives

Principal Financial Group (Nasdaq: PFG) today announced steps to enhance shareholder value by initiating a strategic review of its business mix, capital management, and capital deployment options. Principal will be adding two new independent directors to its Board of Directors, Maliz Beams and a second director to be named at a later date. These actions, which follow a constructive dialogue with one of Principal’s largest investors, Elliott Investment Management, LP (“Elliott”), build on Principal’s ongoing efforts to drive growth and create value.

“Our success is a product of our commitment to adapt our offerings and ensure alignment with company and shareholder goals, while continuing to meet the evolving needs and demands of our customers,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal. “This review builds on work Principal has consistently undertaken to enhance shareholder returns and will help ensure we remain well positioned for continued growth, future success, and value creation.”