PerkinElmer Provides an Update on Valencia Branch Laboratory’s Accreditation Process

The VBL received LFS’s routine inspection report on February 19, 2021, and PerkinElmer’s response is due by March 1, 2021. During the months of December and January, the VBL supplied additional information at LFS’s request. Upon review, it appears that LFS had not yet incorporated this extensive information into its routine inspection report. PerkinElmer believes that the deficiencies identified by LFS have long since been resolved.

PerkinElmer, Inc. , (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today provided an update on the COVID-19 Valencia Branch Laboratory’s (VBL) accreditation process. The VBL is operated by PerkinElmer in partnership with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The VBL started operations on November 1, 2020, and Laboratory Field Services (LFS) performed its routine inspection on December 8, 2020.

Also on February 19, the VBL had an inspection for accreditation with the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a third-party independent entity, and the Company fully expects a prompt and positive response. The VBL is seeking accreditation from the CAP so that Californians have no doubt about the quality of the services at the laboratory. Once accredited, the VBL will join PerkinElmer’s labs in Pennsylvania, India and China that already have the CAP accreditation. The CAP is the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, serving patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

Dedicated individuals at PerkinElmer and CDPH have worked extremely hard and hand-in-hand since September to open the VBL and in parallel ramp up the capacity to meet the State’s testing needs. By November 1, the State had built the VBL infrastructure out to BSL-3 standards, and PerkinElmer had installed its high throughput COVID-19 testing automated solution. Today, the VBL has nearly 600 employees and the capacity for 100,000 tests per day. PerkinElmer has operated the VBL in full transparency with CDPH and the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“PerkinElmer is proud of this public-private collaboration with California to bring critical testing to the community. We uphold the highest quality and safety standards across all of our operations, and we have already addressed the issues that emerged in the early days since the Valencia testing site was established, despite just receiving the formal report from the December inspection,” said Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer’s president and chief executive officer. “Furthermore, with our initial CAP inspection last week, I am confident in our ongoing efforts to operate a best-in-class laboratory for the benefit of California residents.”