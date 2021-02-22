 

PerkinElmer Provides an Update on Valencia Branch Laboratory’s Accreditation Process

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc., (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today provided an update on the COVID-19 Valencia Branch Laboratory’s (VBL) accreditation process. The VBL is operated by PerkinElmer in partnership with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The VBL started operations on November 1, 2020, and Laboratory Field Services (LFS) performed its routine inspection on December 8, 2020.

The VBL received LFS’s routine inspection report on February 19, 2021, and PerkinElmer’s response is due by March 1, 2021. During the months of December and January, the VBL supplied additional information at LFS’s request. Upon review, it appears that LFS had not yet incorporated this extensive information into its routine inspection report. PerkinElmer believes that the deficiencies identified by LFS have long since been resolved.

Also on February 19, the VBL had an inspection for accreditation with the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a third-party independent entity, and the Company fully expects a prompt and positive response. The VBL is seeking accreditation from the CAP so that Californians have no doubt about the quality of the services at the laboratory. Once accredited, the VBL will join PerkinElmer’s labs in Pennsylvania, India and China that already have the CAP accreditation. The CAP is the leading organization of board-certified pathologists, serving patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

Dedicated individuals at PerkinElmer and CDPH have worked extremely hard and hand-in-hand since September to open the VBL and in parallel ramp up the capacity to meet the State’s testing needs. By November 1, the State had built the VBL infrastructure out to BSL-3 standards, and PerkinElmer had installed its high throughput COVID-19 testing automated solution. Today, the VBL has nearly 600 employees and the capacity for 100,000 tests per day. PerkinElmer has operated the VBL in full transparency with CDPH and the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“PerkinElmer is proud of this public-private collaboration with California to bring critical testing to the community. We uphold the highest quality and safety standards across all of our operations, and we have already addressed the issues that emerged in the early days since the Valencia testing site was established, despite just receiving the formal report from the December inspection,” said Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer’s president and chief executive officer. “Furthermore, with our initial CAP inspection last week, I am confident in our ongoing efforts to operate a best-in-class laboratory for the benefit of California residents.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer Provides an Update on Valencia Branch Laboratory’s Accreditation Process PerkinElmer, Inc., (NYSE: PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today provided an update on the COVID-19 Valencia Branch Laboratory’s (VBL) accreditation process. The VBL is operated by PerkinElmer in partnership with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference
02.02.21
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
28.01.21
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
17
PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
05.01.21
9
PERKINELMER INC. SHARES DL 1