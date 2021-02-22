Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Animal Health Summit Virtual Forum

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Animal Health Summit Virtual Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.