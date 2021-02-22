Rayonier Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2021.

The Company also announced today, that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a first quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per operating partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on March 31, 2021 to holders of record on March 17, 2021.