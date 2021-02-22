 

US Dividends Climb 2.6% to Record High $503.1 Billion in 2020

During the worst crisis since World War II, US dividends proved resilient, increasing 2.6% year-over-year to a record high of $503.1 billion in 2020, as just one in fourteen US companies cancelled its dividend between April and December according to the latest edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

Globally, dividends fell to $1.26 trillion during the year, down 12.2% on a headline basis. This was better than Janus Henderson’s best-case forecast of $1.21 trillion thanks to a less severe fall in Q4 payouts than anticipated. Janus Henderson’s index of global dividends fell to 172.4, a level last seen in 2017.

The dividend cuts were most severe in the UK and Europe, which together accounted for more than half the total reduction in payouts globally, mainly owing to the forced curtailment on banking dividends by regulators. In North America, companies were able to conserve cash and protect their dividends by suspending or reducing share buybacks instead, and regulators were more lenient with the banks. In Asia, Australia was worst affected, thanks to its heavy reliance on banking dividends, which were constrained by regulators until December. Elsewhere, China, Hong Kong and Switzerland joined Canada among the best performing nations.

Q4 ended the year with a smaller fall than feared

Globally, Q4 payouts fell 14.0% on an underlying basis to a total of $269.1bn while the headline decline was just 9.4%. This was less severe than expected as companies like Sberbank in Russia and Volkswagen in Germany restored suspended dividends at full strength, while others like Essilor in France brought them back at a reduced level. Special dividends were also larger than expected, while in the US the dividends announced for the next four quarterly payments were better than expected.

How did Covid-19 affect global dividends?

Although cuts and cancellations globally totalled $220bn between April and December 2020, companies nevertheless paid their shareholders $965bn, still far outweighing the reductions. One company in eight cancelled its payout altogether and one in five made a cut, but two thirds increased their dividends or held them steady. Banks accounted for one third of global dividend reductions by value, more than three times as much as oil producers – the next most severely affected sector. Six in ten consumer discretionary companies cut or cancelled payouts, but the classic defensives - food retail, pharmaceuticals and personal products - were well insulated. Among the world’s larger stock markets, the impact in Spain and France was particularly widespread with 71% of companies making reductions compared to just 9% in Canada.

