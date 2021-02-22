Kraft Heinz Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz”) (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to the maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.0 billion, including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of its outstanding 3.500% Senior Notes due June 2022 (the “June 2022 Notes”), 4.000% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “June 2023 Notes”), 3.950% Senior Notes due July 2025 (the “July 2025 Notes”), and 3.000% Senior Notes due June 2026 (the “June 2026 Notes,” and together with the June 2022 Notes, the June 2023 Notes, and the July 2025 Notes, the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Tender Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Tender Offer will be based on the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth below. The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

Consummation of the Tender Offer and payment for the Notes accepted for purchase are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable law, the Issuer has reserved the absolute right, in its sole discretion, to at any time (i) waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer, (ii) extend, terminate, or withdraw the Tender Offer, (iii) increase or waive the Maximum Tender Amount, with or without extending the Withdrawal Date (as defined below), or (iv) otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 19, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Notes tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Withdrawal Date”) may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Withdrawal Date, but not thereafter, except in certain limited circumstances where the Issuer determines that additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Holders of the Notes (“Holders”) are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer.