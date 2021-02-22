 

Kraft Heinz Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 14:50  |  62   |   |   

The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz”) (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to the maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.0 billion, including principal and premium but excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the “Maximum Tender Amount”), of its outstanding 3.500% Senior Notes due June 2022 (the “June 2022 Notes”), 4.000% Senior Notes due June 2023 (the “June 2023 Notes”), 3.950% Senior Notes due July 2025 (the “July 2025 Notes”), and 3.000% Senior Notes due June 2026 (the “June 2026 Notes,” and together with the June 2022 Notes, the June 2023 Notes, and the July 2025 Notes, the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Tender Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Tender Offer will be based on the Acceptance Priority Levels set forth below. The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated February 22, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this release but not otherwise defined have the meaning given in the Offer to Purchase.

Consummation of the Tender Offer and payment for the Notes accepted for purchase are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable law, the Issuer has reserved the absolute right, in its sole discretion, to at any time (i) waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer, (ii) extend, terminate, or withdraw the Tender Offer, (iii) increase or waive the Maximum Tender Amount, with or without extending the Withdrawal Date (as defined below), or (iv) otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect.

The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 19, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated as described in the Offer to Purchase (such time and date, as they may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Notes tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2021 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Withdrawal Date”) may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to the Withdrawal Date, but not thereafter, except in certain limited circumstances where the Issuer determines that additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Holders of the Notes (“Holders”) are urged to read the Offer to Purchase carefully before making any decision with respect to the Tender Offer.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The Kraft Heinz Company
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraft Heinz Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft Heinz”) (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that its 100% owned subsidiary Kraft Heinz Foods Company (the “Issuer”) has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to the maximum combined aggregate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
19.02.21
Warren-Buffett-Aktie Kraft Heinz: Diese Aussagen musst du kennen!
13.02.21
Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktie Kraft Heinz: Jetzt ist es fix!
11.02.21
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
11.02.21
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
11.02.21
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
09.02.21
Philadelphia Cream Cheese Launches Single-Serve Cheesecake to Help Avoid ‘The Last-Bite Dilemma’
05.02.21
Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktie Kraft Heinz: Der Konzernumbau geht (vielleicht) weiter!
04.02.21
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
01.02.21
MR. PEANUT Shelling out $5 Million to Reward Little Acts of Extraordinary Substance Starting Big Game Week

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
1.238
The Kraft Heinz Company