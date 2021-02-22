Titan Medical Reports Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the release of its annual financial results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated revenue of $20.0 million, resulting from development and license agreements with Medtronic plc, and raised aggregate net proceeds of approximately $22.0 million from equity financings and approximately $2.7 million from the exercise of warrants. The Company also received a $1.5 million 8% senior secured loan from an affiliate of Medtronic.

On December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $25.5 million, compared to approximately $0.8 million on December 31, 2019. Since December 31, 2020, the Company has received approximately $10.0 million from the exercise of warrants and net proceeds of approximately $10.2 million from a financing which closed on January 26, 2021. The Company’s cash position was $42.5 million on January 31, 2021. In addition, the Company has also announced another financing with aggregate gross proceeds of $20.0 million, which is expected to close by the end of February 2021.