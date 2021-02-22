Titan Medical Reports Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the release of its annual financial results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated revenue of $20.0 million, resulting from development and license agreements with Medtronic plc, and raised aggregate net proceeds of approximately $22.0 million from equity financings and approximately $2.7 million from the exercise of warrants. The Company also received a $1.5 million 8% senior secured loan from an affiliate of Medtronic.
On December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $25.5 million, compared to approximately $0.8 million on December 31, 2019. Since December 31, 2020, the Company has received approximately $10.0 million from the exercise of warrants and net proceeds of approximately $10.2 million from a financing which closed on January 26, 2021. The Company’s cash position was $42.5 million on January 31, 2021. In addition, the Company has also announced another financing with aggregate gross proceeds of $20.0 million, which is expected to close by the end of February 2021.
“The progress made in the second half of 2020 resulted in an incredible year of accomplishments to position Titan for success. Recently announced financing arrangements and warrant exercises add to that progress, further strengthening our cash position to support the development of the Enos robotic single access surgical system, as we prepare to commence human clinical studies.” said David McNally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan.
“During 2020, we also executed a license agreement and a separate development and license agreement with Medtronic, resulting in the Company’s first revenue of $20.0 million, by way of license payments. We believe Titan is in an excellent position to validate our vision of providing an innovative single access robotic surgical system. We are proud of our progress and recognize that our success is a direct result of the commitment and hard work of our entire team.”
Business highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020 and recent weeks include:
- On October 7, 2020, the Company announced the election of Paul Cataford, Anthony J. Giovinazzo, and Cary G. Vance as independent members to its board of directors.
- On October 26, 2020, the Company announced the achievement of a $10.0 million technical milestone under a development and license agreement with Medtronic.
- David McNally, President and CEO of Titan, presented a corporate overview and the Enos surgical system to a live virtual audience at the Benzinga Global Small Cap conference on December 9, 2020.
- On December 24, 2020, the Company received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it had cured the bid price deficiency and regained full compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing and trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- On December 30, 2020, the Company announced that it received a written response from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to its Request for Information in accordance with Section 513(g) of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, indicating that while the FDA's response does not constitute a classification decision, based on information provided to the agency, the Enos system is appropriate for classification through the De Novo pathway.
- On January 26, 2021, the Company announced the closing of an offering of 6,451,613 units of the Company sold on a "bought deal" basis whereby Bloom Burton Securities Inc. acted as underwriter for the offering and exercised its over-allotment option in full for an additional 967,741 units resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $11.5 million.
- On February 2, 2021, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement with underwriters Bloom Burton Securities Inc. pursuant to which Bloom Burton agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 6,250,000 units of the Company at a price of $2.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.0 million.
- On February 3, 2021, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities Inc. to increase the amount of its previously announced offering of February 2, 2021, to 8,335,000 units of the Company at a price of $2.40 for aggregate gross proceeds of $20.0 million.
- On February 16, 2021, the Company launched “Titan Living Labs”, a new media-rich addition to its website providing access to stories behind the design, engineering and innovative technologies employed by Titan Medical’s engineering team for the Enos surgical system.
Financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include:
