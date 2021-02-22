Photos Available of L3Harris Technologies Engineers and Scientists Celebrate National Engineers Week (EWeek) February 21-27 Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network
A photo is available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network: More than 19,000 L3Harris Technologies engineers and scientists are participating in National Engineers Week (EWeek), the annual worldwide celebration of technology innovators being held Feb. 21-27. The company is honoring technologists and hosting virtual events, challenges and tours for employees, as well as STEM-related learning activities for students. L3Harris innovators’ advanced technologies are part of every GPS satellite and Mars rover, the F-35 and other aircraft, more than one million military tactical radios, autonomous vehicles, and many other aerospace and defense solutions.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
