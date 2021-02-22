Photos Available of L3Harris Technologies Engineers and Scientists Celebrate National Engineers Week (EWeek) February 21-27 Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

A photo is available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network: More than 19,000 L3Harris Technologies engineers and scientists are participating in National Engineers Week (EWeek), the annual worldwide celebration of technology innovators being held Feb. 21-27. The company is honoring technologists and hosting virtual events, challenges and tours for employees, as well as STEM-related learning activities for students. L3Harris innovators’ advanced technologies are part of every GPS satellite and Mars rover, the F-35 and other aircraft, more than one million military tactical radios, autonomous vehicles, and many other aerospace and defense solutions.

