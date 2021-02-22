 

Xtant Medical Announces $20 Million Private Placement

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT) (the Company), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor in a private placement of 8,888,890 common shares and warrants to purchase 6,666,668 common shares at a combined purchase price of $2.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.25 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or about February 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the NYSE American.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the private placement.

The private placement is being made pursuant to the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506 of Regulation D as promulgated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the securities being sold in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the common shares as well as the common shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants issued in the private placement.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant’s people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Wertpapier


