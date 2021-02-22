PureK Holdings Corp. Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split

The Company currently has a total of 7,013,126 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the proposed Stock Split, the Company would have a total of 21,039,378 common shares issued and outstanding. The name of the Company will not be changed in connection with the Stock Split.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the " Company ") (TSX Venture: PKAN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a 3 for 1 forward split (the " Stock Split ") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). All shareholders of record on February 26, 2021 will be entitled to the Stock Split.

The Company anticipates that the forward Stock Split will make its shares more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for its shareholders.

Pursuant to the Articles of the Company, the forward Stock Split does not require approval of the shareholders of the Company. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Stock Split. The Company's transfer agent will send owners of common shares a Direct Registration System (DRS) advice letter in lieu of a share certificate, which will represent the additional number of common shares to be received as a result of the Stock Split.

As per TSXV policy, the Stock Split is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the Company's CUSIP number will remain the same. The common shares of the Company will trade on a due bill basis from February 25, 2021 to March 1, 2021, being the effective date for the Stock Split, inclusively. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a stock split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the Stock Split. Any trades that are executed on the TSXV during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the Stock Split. The Company's common shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 2, 2021, at which time, the common shares will no longer have entitlement to additional common shares. The due bill redemption date will be March 3, 2021.