5G Mobile Open xHaul Leader Launches DZS Chronos Mobile Transport Portfolio

Open, software defined xHaul portfolio speeds O-RAN, 5G deployments worldwide

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced the launch of the DZS Chronos mobile transport solutions portfolio. Open, software defined and proven, the comprehensive set of cutting-edge Fronthaul, Midhaul and Backhaul capable DZS Chronos solutions enable topologies and architectures for Open RAN and Virtual RAN approaches using both packet and optical transport technologies.



With over 1.5 million mobile xHaul ports shipped globally, many of the world’s most innovative and agile service providers, including five of the top twenty globally, leverage DZS Chronos solutions to transport their groundbreaking mobile services. With the rise of 5G-based networks, success depends on meeting new demands for extreme low latency and high performance synchronization; DZS delivers with specialized mobile-oriented capabilities including Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), preemption, Grand Master and GPS / GNSS receiver functions. The breadth of advanced, open, xHaul enabled solutions from DZS, recently enhanced by the acquired Optelian coherent optics products (the DZS O-series), are leading the industry with the combination of edge intelligence, flexible deployment options, and high performance required for the 5G era.

“DZS has established itself as a pioneer in mobile xHaul by working in partnership with major wireless providers in Japan and South Korea, in North America now as the result of the Optelian acquisition, and with other regional disruptors who are advancing 4G and 5G networks around the world,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “As service providers look to launch new 5G services and future-proof their networks in the face of pandemic-related network demands, the DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio offers unparalleled ultra-low latency and high-resolution synchronization capabilities and robust performance to enable demanding applications, such as interactive gaming, social networking, streaming video, augmented/virtual reality, Internet of Things, online school, and smart homes, buildings and cities. Whether building out a new 5G multiband network or enhancing existing 4G infrastructure to support enhanced wireless services, DZS solutions are optimized to enable maximum agility and performance for service providers globally.”