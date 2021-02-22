 

5G Mobile Open xHaul Leader Launches DZS Chronos Mobile Transport Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Open, software defined xHaul portfolio speeds O-RAN, 5G deployments worldwide

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced the launch of the DZS Chronos mobile transport solutions portfolio. Open, software defined and proven, the comprehensive set of cutting-edge Fronthaul, Midhaul and Backhaul capable DZS Chronos solutions enable topologies and architectures for Open RAN and Virtual RAN approaches using both packet and optical transport technologies.

With over 1.5 million mobile xHaul ports shipped globally, many of the world’s most innovative and agile service providers, including five of the top twenty globally, leverage DZS Chronos solutions to transport their groundbreaking mobile services. With the rise of 5G-based networks, success depends on meeting new demands for extreme low latency and high performance synchronization; DZS delivers with specialized mobile-oriented capabilities including Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), preemption, Grand Master and GPS / GNSS receiver functions. The breadth of advanced, open, xHaul enabled solutions from DZS, recently enhanced by the acquired Optelian coherent optics products (the DZS O-series), are leading the industry with the combination of edge intelligence, flexible deployment options, and high performance required for the 5G era.

“DZS has established itself as a pioneer in mobile xHaul by working in partnership with major wireless providers in Japan and South Korea, in North America now as the result of the Optelian acquisition, and with other regional disruptors who are advancing 4G and 5G networks around the world,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “As service providers look to launch new 5G services and future-proof their networks in the face of pandemic-related network demands, the DZS Chronos mobile transport portfolio offers unparalleled ultra-low latency and high-resolution synchronization capabilities and robust performance to enable demanding applications, such as interactive gaming, social networking, streaming video, augmented/virtual reality, Internet of Things, online school, and smart homes, buildings and cities. Whether building out a new 5G multiband network or enhancing existing 4G infrastructure to support enhanced wireless services, DZS solutions are optimized to enable maximum agility and performance for service providers globally.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

5G Mobile Open xHaul Leader Launches DZS Chronos Mobile Transport Portfolio Open, software defined xHaul portfolio speeds O-RAN, 5G deployments worldwidePLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
GasLog Ltd. Announces Take Private Transaction with BlackRock’s Global Energy & Power ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin