 

Zosano Pharma Confirms NDA Resubmission Strategy Following Type A Meeting Minutes from FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has received the official Type A meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA") Division of Neurology II (the “Division”) regarding the requirements for resubmission of the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) following the Complete Response Letter received on October 20, 2020.

The Type A meeting minutes were generally consistent with the company’s expectations, and the company maintains its plans to conduct an additional pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for inclusion in an NDA resubmission package. In a post-meeting comment, the FDA recommended a skin assessment on patients in the planned PK study to generate additional safety information. This assessment is included in the proposed study protocol, which has been submitted to FDA. The Division indicated willingness to review the study protocol and provide comments prior to the initiation of the study. The company’s plans for resubmitting the NDA are based on the discussions between the company and the FDA and may be subject to change upon receipt of the FDA’s comments to the proposed study protocol.

“Upon receiving feedback from the FDA on our proposed protocol, we look forward to initiating and completing the PK study and ultimately resubmitting our NDA for Qtrypta,” said Steven Lo, President and CEO of Zosano. “We believe in the potential of Qtrypta, if approved, to be an attractive alternative treatment for patients with debilitating migraines and look forward to addressing the remaining steps to meet regulatory requirements to gain approval.”

About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

