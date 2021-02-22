Zosano Pharma Confirms NDA Resubmission Strategy Following Type A Meeting Minutes from FDA

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has received the official Type A meeting minutes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA") Division of Neurology II (the “Division”) regarding the requirements for resubmission of the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (“NDA”) following the Complete Response Letter received on October 20, 2020.



The Type A meeting minutes were generally consistent with the company’s expectations, and the company maintains its plans to conduct an additional pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for inclusion in an NDA resubmission package. In a post-meeting comment, the FDA recommended a skin assessment on patients in the planned PK study to generate additional safety information. This assessment is included in the proposed study protocol, which has been submitted to FDA. The Division indicated willingness to review the study protocol and provide comments prior to the initiation of the study. The company’s plans for resubmitting the NDA are based on the discussions between the company and the FDA and may be subject to change upon receipt of the FDA’s comments to the proposed study protocol.