 

Pandion Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Tissue-Tethered PD-1 Agonist to Locally Target Autoimmune Disease at the nPOD 13th Annual Scientific Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today presented preclinical data on PT001, the Company’s tissue-tethered PD-1 agonist, at the Network for Pancreatic Organ Donors with Diabetes (nPOD) 13th Annual Scientific Meeting. The research, done in collaboration with St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research in Australia and funded by JDRF and the JDRF T1D Fund, showed that PT001 treatment delayed the onset of hyperglycemia in a mouse model of Type 1 diabetes.

PD-1 plays a critical role in immune homeostasis and its dysfunction is linked to the development of autoimmune diseases, such as Type 1 diabetes, lupus and vitiligo. PD-1 is an inhibitory receptor located on conventional T cells, which, when activated, promotes the attenuation of an immune attack. PT001 is designed to agonize, or activate, PD-1 receptors to reduce aberrant immune responses in tissues expressing mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule (MAdCAM), such as the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and inflamed pancreas.

“With tissue-tethered immunomodulation, we’re able to increase locally the concentration of our therapeutic candidates, driving robust responses in animal models that are not possible with their untethered counterparts. We believe this opens the door for Pandion to be at the forefront of addressing localized autoimmune diseases in a new, more targeted way,” said Jo Viney, Ph.D., President, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Pandion. “The data presented at nPOD give us confidence in pursuing a tissue-tethered approach for T1D and other autoimmune diseases of the pancreas in collaboration with JDRF and Astellas. We are in the process of lead optimization for the PT001 program and expect to nominate a development candidate in the first half of this year.”

The Company plans to develop PT001 for autoimmune diseases of the gut and liver, and potentially pancreas. Pandion is also pursuing additional pancreas tethers as part of its collaboration with Astellas to discover and develop novel compounds for autoimmune diseases of the pancreas, including Type 1 diabetes.

The presentation, “A Novel PD-1:MAdCAM Bifunctional Antibody for the Treatment of T1D,” was authored by D. Rios, L. Edwards, S. Alioto, M. Proschitsky, R. Taylor, S. Litwak, G. Jhala, H. Thomas, I. Mascanfroni, N. Higginson-Scott, K. Kis-Toth, K. Otipoby, and J Viney and is available on the Company’s website: https://pandiontx.com/our-science/posters-presentations/.  

