 

Cassava Sciences Announces Positive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Pivotal Phase 3 Program for Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

- Two Upcoming Phase 3 Studies and a Previously Completed Phase 2 Program Support a New Drug Application Filing for Simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease -

- Agreement Reached to Use ADAS-Cog as Co-Primary Efficacy Endpoint -

- Pivotal Phase 3 Program Remains On-track to be Initiated 2nd Half 2021 -

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company developing product candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the successful completion of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Official EOP2 meeting minutes indicate FDA and Cassava Sciences agree on key elements of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in support of a New Drug Application (NDA) filing for simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease. Agreements reached during the EOP2 meeting show a clear path forward for advancing simufilam into Phase 3 studies in the second half of 2021.

“For over 10 years we’ve been doing basic research and early drug development with simufilam,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We are excited to finally advance simufilam into pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies in people with Alzheimer’s disease. We believe the underlying science is solid, the drug appears safe and the clinical roadmap makes sense. We’ve crossed the Rubicon.”

“We appreciate the valuable guidance and flexibility FDA has provided,” added Jim Kupiec, MD, Cassava Sciences’ Chief Clinical Development Officer. “We look forward to continuing a collaborative dialogue throughout the pivotal Phase 3 clinical development program.”

Simufilam is a novel drug, discovered at Cassava Sciences, that targets both neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. The EOP2 meeting discussion was supported by years of scientific and clinical data, including positive results from a previously completed Phase 2 clinical program with simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease. In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study, simufilam demonstrated robust effects on primary and secondary outcome measures, with no safety issues. Recently, the Company announced that simufilam improved cognition in subjects with Alzheimer’s disease in a 6-month interim analysis of an open-label study, with no safety issues.

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
5 Aktien, die in 1 Monat aus 250.000 Euro 1 Million Euro gemacht haben
12.02.21
Cassava Sciences Announces Closing of $200 Million Registered Direct Offering
10.02.21
Cassava Sciences Announces $200 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Clinical Program in Alzheimer's Disease
02.02.21
Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer's Disease in Interim Analysis of Open-label Study

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
76
CASSAVA Sciences Inc - Die Nerven sind es!
16.05.20
34
Pain! Wann gehts wieder nach Norden?