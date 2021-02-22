 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 20, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, continues to make progress reaching out to potential sponsors and is expanding its reach to women.

Over the past several weeks, I have updated you with statistics including our websites, social media pages, debt reduction, trading history and much more. What I have not done is tell you more about a couple key members of our team who are working relentlessly to ensure Shadow Gaming and GGToor.com become the preeminent global leader in the eSports business.

If you have been following Sports Venues for a while you have heard or seen the name Luis Arce. Luis is President of Shadow Gaming and has led the launch of GGToor.com. Luis is an incredible man. Born in Puerto Rico this man speaks three languages, holds multiple real estate licenses, has successfully started, and operated several businesses. His dedication to our mission is unprecedented but his real magic has been in the team he has assembled. I want to focus this week on two incredible men whose unwavering commitment to Sports Venues and our mission is nothing short of astonishing.

Miguel Munoz serves as the Company’s Chief Technical Officer, but he is so much more. In our infancy when cash was so tight this man devoted every waking moment of his life to writing the code that has become GGToor.com, one of the most complex and comprehensive eSports portals in the world.  This man designed and developed all our logos and has been instrumental in branding our Company in over 30-countries. Although we have elevated his compensation, for the first many months, he could have made more working for his local McDonald’s. Our Company would be nothing without him and I felt it was time he was recognized for the massive contribution he has made to our success thus far.

Talk about unsung heroes, Jim Hurley is a man who came into our family just about six-months ago. Jim heads up every tournament we have and for those not familiar with operating a tournament, each is a monumental undertaking. Dozens of details must be handled including legal, rules, prizes, cash awards, tournament staffing and these items just barely scratch the surface. Jim directs a team of sub-contractors ranging from 9 to 15 persons per tournament. The hours this man invests to ensure every tournament is a complete success is unbelievable. Jim has become one of the most critical members of the Sports Venues family.

