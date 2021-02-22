Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts at the following investor conferences:



SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., and Frank Karbe, President and Chief Financial Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on February 25.





Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 2, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Marek and Mr. Karbe will participate in a fireside chat. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings on March 2.

The presentations will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.