Global Boatwork Holdings, Inc. Appoints Two Criminal Justice Advocates to Board of Directors

“We are pleased to welcome both DeAnna Hoskins and Saad Soliman as new independent directors to the board,” said Laurin Leonard, R3 Holdings, Inc., CEO, and Co-Founder. “Both DeAnna and Saad have distinguished themselves as leading social and criminal justice reform advocates with deep policy expertise and insights gained from their years of experience implementing innovative programs at the state and federal level. Their guidance will be invaluable as we drive awareness of the challenges facing the more than 90 million people who are adversely impacted by a criminal history or a limited credit profile when seeking employment or credit. They share our passion for building a company culture of respect, integrity, inclusion, and equity while working to create greater opportunity for those with a criminal record. Onboarding them together allows us to have the best possible outcome.”

Ms. Hoskins has spent over 20 years working in criminal justice positions. Her experience includes implementing supportive housing programs for homeless chemically dependent adults, facilitating re-entry programs, structuring and implementing system changes, and leading criminal justice policies and program efforts at the federal, state, and local levels.Ms. Hoskins has experienced the reentry system from all perspectives as she is herself a previously incarcerated individual who has successfully transitioned back into the community, ultimately receiving a pardon from Governor Ted Strickland.

Since 2018, DeAnna Hoskins has served as President and CEO of JustLeadershipUSA (JLUSA) a national non-profit, criminal-justice reform advocacy group dedicated to empowering people most affected by incarceration to drive policy reform. A nationally recognized leader, Ms. Hoskins has been committed to the movement for racial and social justice, working alongside those most impacted by marginalization for over two decades. Ms. Hoskins has been a part of JLUSA’s national alumni network since 2016, as a Leading with Conviction Fellow. Prior to joining JLUSA, Ms. Hoskins was at the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) where she joined under the Obama Administration. There, she served as a Senior Policy Advisor (Corrections/Reentry) providing national leadership on criminal justice policy, training, and technical assistance and information on best and promising practices. She oversaw the Second Chance Act portfolio and managed cooperative agreements between federal agencies – the Department of Labor’s Clean Slate Clearinghouse, supporting formerly incarcerated people with expunging their records; the National Reentry Resource Center; the National Inventory of Collateral Consequences and Convictions; the National Institute of Corrections Children of Incarcerated Parents initiative; and more. She also served as the Deputy Director of the Federal Interagency Reentry Council. Prior to joining the DOJ, Ms. Hoskins was the founding Director of Reentry for Ohio’s Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners where she worked to reduce recidivism.