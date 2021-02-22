Vaccinex Announces Licensing of Anti-CCR8 Antibody to Surface Oncology

Antibody discovered via Vaccinex’s ActivMAb Antibody Discovery Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Surface Oncology will be exercising its option to license the anti-CCR8 antibody discovered via Vaccinex’s ActivMAb antibody discovery and novel viral display platform. The antibody, SRF114, is a fully human IgG1 anti-CCR8 antibody that selectively depletes immuno-suppressive tumor T regulatory cells (Tregs) while sparing peripheral Tregs. The terms of agreement with Surface Oncology provided that Surface Oncology pay technology access and licensing fees in addition to research funding, and that Vaccinex will qualify for development milestone payments and royalties.



“We are thrilled to continue building on the recent success of our ActivMAb platform with the announcement of our licensing deal with Surface Oncology,” said Ernest Smith, chief scientific officer of Vaccinex. “The presence of Treg in human tumors is associated with resistance to immunotherapy and blocking CCR8 has been demonstrated to potentiate inhibition of tumor growth in animal studies. Data presented at SITC 2020 demonstrated that SRF114 specifically binds to human CCR8 and induces Treg destruction through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. We are pleased to have played a part in the development of this promising drug candidate and look forward to following continuing development of SRF114 and further interactions with Surface Oncology.”

About ActivMAb

ActivMAb was developed by Vaccinex and is a proprietary mammalian cell-based antibody discovery and novel viral display platform. The technology has multiple applications, including discovery of antibodies specific for complex membrane antigens, discovery of antibodies with optimized developability, and protein optimization for expression and activity. Its novel capabilities enable selection of unique antibody drugs against difficult high-value targets, including multi-pass membrane proteins against which small molecule drugs have demonstrated low efficacy or high toxicity.