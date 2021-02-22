Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 1.50% 28S Annuity* 31-08-2023 01-10-2053









*) with option on up to 30 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.







The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

