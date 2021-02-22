 

International Money Express, Inc. Sees Its Co-Branded Service Realize Significant Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (Intermex) (the Company) a leading money remittance services company, announced its co-branded digital service marketed by Amigo Paisano, generated impressive triple-digit remittance growth in 2020. Although Amigo Paisano’s primary country is Guatemala, they also deliver the ability to send money to 17 other countries in LATAM, as does Intermex directly.

Amigo Paisano develops unique and cost-effective marketing programs to reach and grow its digital money transfer service using the co-branded Intermex digital app, computer software, quality control, and delivery systems across the LATAM countries in which Intermex operates. The partnership helps expand Intermex’s reach and expertise in the LATAM digital marketplace and enables the Company to deliver on a more cost-effective go-to-market strategy.

“Amigo Paisano has been a great co-branded partner with Intermex, enabling us to better understand and address the LATAM digital marketplace”, said Intermex Chairman, CEO, and President, Bob Lisy. “Amigo Paisano has researched, experimented, and developed unique, targeted marketing programs to cost-effectively begin to develop the LATAM digital market. Based on the favorable results of this partnership, as well as our other co-branded partnerships servicing certain Asian countries, Intermex will continue to explore additional co-branding offerings with other offshore remittance payers as well as outbound US providers in the markets which they serve,” said Lisy.

Amigo Paisano CEO, Sergio Sagastume added, “Intermex has been a great partner to work with. Intermex has been responsive and valuable in helping us support the Latin American community by processing our transactions quickly and securely by leveraging their app, systems, and strong regulatory infrastructure and environment.”

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, our company-operated stores, and on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

About Amigo Paisano
Amigo Paisano was launched in 2019 as a technological solution to provide digital financial services for Latin Americans living in the USA. The company is focused on transforming the efforts of the Latin Community into tangible assets under the motto: “Between paisanos (countrymen) we support each other.” Amigo Paisano has implementing commercial strategies in the US (send locations) as well as in the payer network (receiving countries) to offer reliable, high-quality service to senders and receivers of remittances. Download the app on Google Play and App Store, or visit the website www.amigopaisano.com for more information.

