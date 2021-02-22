 

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing, Update on Oza Oil Field Well Re-Entry and Debt Financing

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce that a private placement financing for a total of approximately CAD $4 million is in the final stages of completion that will enable the Company to immediately advance operational activities to re-enter the Oza-1 well at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. Closing of this private placement is expected to provide sufficient funds to re-enter the Oza-1 well and to re-establish oil production at the Oza Oil Field through the Company’s wholly-owned Nigeria-based subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited. The previously announced debt funding plans are at final stages of being concluded, which will provide additional development funding for further operations and development drilling of the Oza Oil Field.

Private Placement of Common Shares

The Company has arranged a private placement in which approximately 14.4 million Decklar common shares will be issued at a price of CAD $0.28 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately CAD $4,032,000. The common shares to be issued as a result of this private placement will be subject to a four-month trading restriction. The private placement is expected to close by the end of February 2021, and after issuance of the additional common shares the Company will have total outstanding shares of 68,679,773. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The majority of these funds will be used to immediately proceed with the preparation and operations for the re-entry of the Oza-1 well. The remainder of the funds will be used for general corporate expenses. The Company may pay certain arm’s length parties a finder’s fee in cash and/or common shares of the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Plans and Status

Civil works required for the Oza-1 wellsite are complete, including rebuilding of the access road, construction of a concrete drilling pad, a concrete mud pit, buildings, and other facilities required for well re-entry and drilling operations and management. A drilling rig located near the field has been contracted and will be moved to the Oza-1 wellsite in the near term, and operations to perform the planned re-entry of the Oza-1 well will begin shortly thereafter. The recently completed drilling pad will be used for both the Oza-1 well re-entry and first horizontal development well on the Oza Oil Field.

