10gig PON Leader Unifies Broadband Access Systems Lineup Under DZS Velocity Portfolio

Unified by sdNOS, a powerful new software-defined operating system, DZS Velocity provides carriers with extraordinary agility, performance and flexibility

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and converged broadband edge access solutions for communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today launched the DZS Velocity broadband access solutions portfolio, providing carriers with extraordinary flexibility through the latest fiber access technologies and SDN-enabled operational models. In today’s hyper-connected world where service providers face the challenges of an explosion of connected devices, applications that demand multi-gigabit speeds, and customers expecting always-on connectivity, the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio provides industry-leading performance, open software-enabled agility, and extensive deployment flexibility to enable carrier network transformation and success.



Armed with a broad array of products powered by sdNOS – the modern SDN-enabled Network Operating System that will support the entire range of DZS fiber-based broadband access systems, switches and routers – service providers can leverage the DZS Velocity broadband access portfolio to find the right fit for their network requirements from the regional datacenter to head end, central office or edge cloud sites, to the far-edge of the network.

“Our vision of unifying the diverse DZS fiber access product portfolio takes a giant leap forward with the introduction of the DZS Velocity broadband access solutions – built on the foundation of an extensive portfolio of fiber access products powered by sdNOS,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The DZS V-, M-, C-series and MXK-F products form the basis of DZS Velocity solutions, and have already proven themselves globally, including at scale in networks across Asia, the Americas and EMEA regions. These ongoing investments lay the foundation for an open and agile future for both DZS and its customers, including a variety of upcoming innovative products, while providing a future-ready, distributed, software-defined platform that enables success.”