Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.02.2021, 14:43 | 117 | 0 |
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare
and e-learning industries, today reaffirmed a positive outlook for the year 2021 and beyond.
The Company decided to issue this release in response to investor questions over the weekend. The Company asserted the following in response to specific questions –
-
How is the Company’s financial health? - The Company’s financial health is in better shape than ever, as reflected in our operating cash flows through the end of 2020. The
Company continues to generate strong cash flows. As of 15th February 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including any restricted cash) amounted to greater than $140
million, including the $30 million earmarked for a new US acquisition that is back in Ebix’s operating bank account.
-
When is the EbixCash IPO targeted for? The Company is targeting the EbixCash IPO towards the end of 2021, in consultation with its investment bankers.
-
Does the Company suspect any fraud or wrongdoing? Has any such aspersion been made by anyone? No one has made any such aspersion in any manner whatsoever. The Company is not
aware of any wrongdoing in any manner nor is aware of any such aspersion being made by anyone.
-
What is the income materiality of the Gift card business? As elaborated in our previous press release, the unaudited operating income from our gift card business was less than
$1.4 million for the full year 2020 and less than $1 million for Q4 2020. The Company believes that the accounting, including for our gift card business, is consistent with GAAP.
-
Does the gift card business involve extending payment terms to EbixCash customers? Over 95% of the sales of gift cards do not involve extending payment terms to EbixCash’s
corporate customers. Payments are collected concurrently with the issuance of the gift cards and the gift cards are not activated until the upfront payment for the cards is received. There are a
small number of corporate customers that are multi-solution or multi-service partners of EbixCash that the Company has extended payment terms to related to gift card purchases, but those sales
represent a small percentage of overall gift card sales (less than 5%).
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0