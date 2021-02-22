Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today reaffirmed a positive outlook for the year 2021 and beyond.



The Company decided to issue this release in response to investor questions over the weekend. The Company asserted the following in response to specific questions –