 

Leaders from AWS, Moderna and Microsoft Headline Innovation and Technology Programming at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, will be among the technology and innovation speakers at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021—the world’s preeminent energy conference—to be held virtually March 1-5.

Mr. Jassy will speak about reinventing the energy industry for a more sustainable future and will join a lineup of technology leaders such as Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan, Microsoft chief environmental officer Lucas Joppa and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz.

CERAWeek 2021: The New Map: Energy, Climate and Charting the Future will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined less by physical and political boundaries than by policies, technology, alliances and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.

Inspired by the new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.

The CERAWeek Agora-X will serve as the central hub of the technology and innovation program at the virtual conference. It will feature a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials to explore emerging technologies in the energy space—from digital and AI to storage, renewables, mobility, hydrogen, nuclear, additive manufacturing and agile design, robotics and more.

The CERAWeek Agora-X program is available to all CERAWeek registrants and will comprise a series of candid conversations, on-demand presentations and discussions, anchored by the Voices of Innovation series featuring intimate, one-on-one conversations with thought leaders including:

  • Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman, Moderna. Interviewed by Walter Isaacson, author and professor of history, Tulane University
  • Arun Majumdar, founding director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E). Interviewed by Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit
  • Jon Hirschtick, founder and former CEO of SolidWorks. Interviewed by James Rosenfield, CERAWeek co-founder and senior vice president, IHS Markit
  • Ernest J. Moniz, president and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative. Former U.S. Secretary of Energy. Interviewed by Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, OGCI Climate Investments
