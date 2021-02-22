 

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, announced today that Advent will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming conferences.

BTIG Energy Transition EV Day
Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Presentation Time: 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET

2nd World Hydrogen Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:15 AM ET / 9:15 AM CET

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. Our vision is to accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components, and next-generation fuel cell technology. Our technology applies to electrification (fuel cells) and energy storage (flow batteries, hydrogen production) markets, which we commercialize through partnerships with Tier1s, OEMs, and System Integrators. For more information on Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at https://www.advent.energy/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including Advent’s acquisition of UltraCell and the impact of such acquisition on Advent including, among others, statements concerning the potential benefits, strategic plans and business expectations associated with the acquisition. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the successful execution of the plans described in this press release; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement / prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021, as well as the other information we file with the SEC. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.



