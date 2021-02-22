Consolidated Communications to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced today that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on March 1. Consolidated will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET and host one-to-one meetings with investors at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.