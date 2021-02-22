Consolidated Communications to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced today that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference on March 1. Consolidated will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET and host one-to-one meetings with investors at the conference.
A live webcast of the fireside chat and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.
