Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Tricida, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until March 8, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tricida class action lawsuit, Pardi v. Tricida, Inc., No. 21-cv-00076 (N.D. Cal.), which is assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Tricida securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tricida class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tricida class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tricida class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Tricida class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tricida class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Tricida class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Jennifer Caringal of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jcaringal@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Tricida class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 8, 2021.

Tricida is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). Tricida has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of veverimer in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis. On September 4, 2019, Tricida announced that it had submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) under the Accelerated Approval Program for approval of veverimer for the treatment of metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.