Cyclo Therapeutics Unveils New Corporate Identity and Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Quality of Life and Providing Hope for Patients and Families

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and Alzheimer’s Disease, today unveiled its new corporate identity, which is intended to emphasize the Company’s commitment to improving quality of life, providing hope for patients and families through innovative life-changing medicine, and bringing awareness that we are all in this together.

“This coming Sunday, February 28th, is Rare Disease Day, an event meant to bring attention and hope to patients and families suffering from devastating and rare diseases, and who are left without treatment options,” commented N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “In recognition of Rare Disease Day, we reaffirm our commitment to patients and families. Our re-branding reflects an identity in line with our mission and vision to bring hope to patients and families in indications where there remains significant unmet medical need.”

Mission:

Dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease.

Vision:

Providing hope through patient-focused drug development to improve quality of life.

The Company’s lead product in development, Trappsol Cyclo, is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin used intravenously (IV). Trappsol Cyclo is currently in development for the treatment of NPC1, a rare genetic disorder causing cholesterol accumulation in lysosomes of cells, organ dysfunction and premature death. Functioning like the NPC1 protein, Trappsol Cyclo has been shown to transport cholesterol out of cells, normalizing cholesterol metabolism. Following review of the Company’s Phase 1 and Phase 1/2 data, coupled with preclinical and compassionate use data, regulatory authorities acknowledged that IV hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin has the potential to treat systemic and neurologic manifestations of NPC and has the capacity when given intravenously to be a preventative treatment. The Company received FDA acknowledgment that the pivotal Phase 3 study may begin, and enrollment is targeted to commence in Q2 2021.