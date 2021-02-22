 

Nutanix Extends Ransomware Protections to Help Secure Customers’ IT Environments

Business Wire
22.02.2021   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced additional ransomware protections in the company’s cloud platform. These include new threat monitoring and detection, as well as more granular data replication and robust access controls一all natively built into the Nutanix stack. These new capabilities build on Nutanix’s rich data services for network security, files and objects storage, virtualization, and business continuity to help enterprises prevent, detect and recover against ransomware attacks across multiple cloud environments. At a time when attacks are becoming even more common due to the rise of remote work, these capabilities make it easier to implement security and business continuity best practices at the infrastructure level, rather than rely on a complex matrix of bolt-on security products.

A recent Gartner report¹ shared that, “in 2020, in particular, there have been swift changes to threats with increased remote work and targeted malware campaigns that take advantage of worldwide events, such as COVID-19. Ransomware has evolved beyond the commodity, widespread attacks intended to infect a single endpoint to include more advanced techniques, such as fileless malware and data exfiltration [...]. These new strains of ransomware make prevention and planning more important than ever to prevent ransomware attacks.” Organizations, especially those with large remote user populations or hybrid work environments, can no longer rely on a single action or tool to protect themselves. They need to ensure their IT infrastructure allows them to best respond to these incidents.

Detect and Recover From Network and Data Threats

The Nutanix cloud platform now delivers anomaly detection based on machine learning and IP reputation services with the company’s security networking operations and monitoring solution, Flow Security Central, a feature with Nutanix Flow. Flow Security Central helps identify known attack vectors, including potential ransomware, at the network level before reaching the application and data layers. Specifically, Flow Security Central now monitors networks for anomalies, malicious behavior, as well as common network attacks that propagate by searching for additional vulnerable targets. Flow Security Central also monitors endpoints to identify traffic coming from disreputable locations, something especially helpful for defending Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployments that are prime targets for initial ransomware infection and spread.

