 

ARKO Corp. Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Chakratec’s Kinetic Storage Systems for Fast Charging of Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) today announced that the Company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chakratec, an Israel-based developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, to distribute the kinetic storage systems for fast charging of electric vehicles.

Chakratec is a developer of kinetic energy storage systems that enable ultra-fast charging of EVs. Chakratec’s technology and products aim to solve the main challenge to mass adoption of EVs – the “Range Anxiety” – by allowing vast deployment of ultra-fast charging points along the roads, capable of charging EVs in less than 15 minutes (to a range of ~150 miles), even in sites where the local grid infrastructure is limited in power.

“The outdated electrical infrastructure in many US states and its inability to support fast charging is a significant barrier to massive penetration of electric vehicles. In fact, I believe the United States is still many years away from mass adoption of electric vehicles and this won’t change until fast charging infrastructure is more widely available,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “Our partnership with Chakratec is an important first step in our long-term journey toward being ready should the time come for electric vehicles to become mainstream in North America.”

As part of the MOU, ARKO and Chakratec will conduct a preliminary pilot in the U.S. next year. The MOU also includes a goal of an extensive deployment of fast charging points for electric vehicles throughout North America by 2030.

To learn more about ARKO, visit: https://www.arkocorp.com/.

About ARKO:

ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with approximately 2,950 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARKO Corp. Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Chakratec’s Kinetic Storage Systems for Fast Charging of Electric Vehicles ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) today announced that the Company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chakratec, an Israel-based developer of electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, to distribute the kinetic storage systems for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EH
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision ...
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All ...
Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Solensia (frunevetmab), a New ...
Ipsen Announces New Data from the Phase II CLARINET FORTE Study Which Demonstrated Preservation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update