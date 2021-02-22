 

CarParts.com to Donate One Percent of Revenue Through February to Texas Recovery Efforts, Advancing $100,000 for Immediate Relief

With the people of Texas facing mass power outages, freezing temperatures, and life-threatening conditions, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") announced today that it would donate one percent of revenue generated through the CarParts.com website today, through the end of February to relief and recovery efforts in the state. Understanding the urgent need, CarParts.com has already advanced $100,000 to Feeding Texas for immediate relief and will provide the balance of the one percent of its website revenue through February in early March as Texas begins to recover.

“Being part of the Texas community means doing our small part to help our friends and neighbors when they most desperately need relief,” said Todd Percival, Director of Distribution Center Operations at CarParts.com’s Grand Prairie, Texas distribution center. “We could not sit by while members of our community suffer without heat, without power, and without food. We know there is immense need throughout the state, and no one company or organization can address all of it. Still, I am grateful that we can aid in what will be an enormous team effort to get the state back on its feet.”

Understanding that charity starts at home, CarParts.com’s local relief efforts began when Percival personally delivered blankets, food, and water to CarParts.com employees’ homes after they had lost power. When CarParts.com Chief Executive Officer Lev Peker heard about Percival’s efforts, he knew that the company could do more.

CarParts.com is proud to have made a home in Texas in 2020, and it’s important to us to make an impact in our local communities. Todd is an example of our how our team members go the extra mile to help those in need,” said Peker. “In crises like this, we understand the need for immediate and long-term relief, and we’re committed to providing both through this initiative.”

“The pandemic already pushed more Texans than ever to access food assistance from food banks, public nutrition programs, and other sources. But the need is even higher as we strive to help Texas families recover from the impact of the recent winter storms,” said Celia Cole, Chief Executive Officer at Feeding Texas. “We need all the help we can get to keep our communities nourished through this crisis. We are grateful to have CarParts.com’s support to help make up for the loss of food and procure the additional food needed to meet the increased demand.”

Feeding Texas is working tirelessly to ensure food banks across the entire state have the resources they need to provide for their communities in the aftermath of the recent winter storms. CarParts.com’s donation will be shared across 21 food banks statewide to increase inventory after the experienced significant loss of perishable food resulting from power outages, disruptions in the supply chain due to the icy weather conditions, and increased demand resulting from the ongoing pandemic, winter storm impacts, and statewide disruptions impacting grocery stores.

