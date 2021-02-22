 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
 Friday, February 26, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET

Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference
 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
 The presentation will be available for viewing on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The audio webcasts, on-demand presentation, and an archive of all presentations will be available in the Investors & Media section of Mirum’s website at ir.mirumpharma.com.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.



