FREYR to Participate in BTIG Energy Transition EV Day Conference

On 29 January 2021 FREYR announced that it will become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., raising $850 million in equity proceeds to accelerate the development of clean battery cell manufacturing capacity in Norway. Subject to closing conditions being met, the combined company will be named “FREYR Battery” and its common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021.

About FREYR AS

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements and information based on management’s expectations as of the date of this press release. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding FREYR’s business strategy, anticipated business combination with Alussa Energy (the “Transaction”) and the terms of such combination, anticipated benefits of FREYR’s technologies and projected production capacity are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” will,” “expect,” “plan,” “target,” or similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. FREYR may not actually achieve the plans or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, include FREYR’s ability to execute on its business strategy and develop and increase production capacity in a cost-effective manner; changes adversely affecting the battery industry; the further development and success of competing technologies; the failure of 24M technology or FREYR’s batteries to perform as expected; and our ability to complete the business combination with Alussa Energy on the terms that we currently expect or at all.