Festi will publish the 2020 Q4 results on Wednedsday 24 October 2020 after closing of markets.

Due to the Covid restrictions in force, A presentation will be provided online on Thursday 25 February 2020 at 08:30. Participants are invited to register at https://origo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bexqqMsuQ2iimGAX_RURyw

Eggert Kristófersson CEO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.